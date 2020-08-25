Advertisement

Decrease in tribal gaming fees, coronavirus to blame

Casinos like Choctaw saw a huge decrease in revenue when they closed for the pandemic. This affected their monthly gaming fees to the state.
Casinos like Choctaw saw a huge decrease in revenue when they closed for the pandemic. This affected their monthly gaming fees to the state.(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma tribes say the coronavirus is to blame for the significant decrease in revenue and gaming fees; nearly $30 million lost while casinos shut their doors. How this impacted the state budget.

“A lot of tribes, the majority of their businesses are their gaming facilities, so you know they took a big hit during the coronavirus from perspective of revenue coming in,” said Matthew Morgan, Chairman of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association.

“We’ve done this over the last 15 years totaling more than $1.6 billion into the state for education, so very important, you know, goes to a very important cause,” said Morgan.

Morgan and Oklahoma State Representative, Dustin Roberts said despite the drastic decrease, both governments were able to prepare to some extent.

“To their credit, we saw very little unemployment happen across tribal governments during this time,” said Morgan.

“We’ve made up the difference there with the CARES act money that came down from the feds, and some of the money that we have kind of set up off to the side,” said Roberts.

Before casinos shut down, Morgan said they were on track to set a new payment record, nearing $155-160 million for the total fiscal year. Choctaw Nation representative, Janie Dillard, said that while they felt an impact from March to May, since they reopened, they have been able to rebound for June and July.

“For the first 8 months of this fiscal year we were averaging about $12.5 million in exclusivity fees a month until coronavirus. So $11.7 million is a little lower than normal, but you know it’s nice to see after those couple of months there with very little money,” said Morgan.

Because of those high fees and funds saved before COVID-19, both tribal revenue and state budgets are expected to quickly recover.

“The health and safety of our kids will be taken care of even with the budget shortfalls that we’ve had. That’s what those savings accounts are for is bad times like these that we’re in,” said Roberts.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Republican candidates in Texoma

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nina Quatrino
Three Republican candidates made their way into Texoma Tuesday night

News

Double amputee joins Austin College swim team

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Grayson County sheriff honored at commissioner’s court

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
The Grayson County Commissioner’s Court presented Sheriff Tom Watt with the Texas Association of Counties “Making a Difference” risk management award.

News

Double amputee, Paralympic athlete joins Austin College swim team

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
A double amputee and Paralympic swimmer has joined the Austin College swim team.

Latest News

News

Grayson County commissioners approve new tax rate

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Grayson County Commissioner’s Court approved a new budget and tax rate.

News

Body found in Lake Texoma by Willis Bridge

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Grayson County Game Wardens are investigating after a body was found in Lake Texoma Tuesday morning.

News

Body found in Lake Texoma at Little Glass Resort & Marina

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a body was found in the water at Little Glass Resort & Marina Tuesday morning.

News

Two bodies found in Lake Texoma

Updated: 13 hours ago
Two bodies were found in Lake Texoma Tuesday morning. One was found near the Willis Bridge in Grayson County, and the other up in Oklahoma near Little Glass Marina.

News

Grayson County Commissioners approve new tax rate

Updated: 13 hours ago
Grayson County Commissioner’s Court approved a new budget and tax rate on Tuesday.

News

Grayson County Sheriff honored at commissioner's court

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Grayson County Commissioner’s Court presented Sheriff Tom Watt with the Texas Association of Counties “Making a Difference” risk management award.