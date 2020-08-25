Decrease in tribal gaming fees, coronavirus to blame

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma tribes say the coronavirus is to blame for the significant decrease in revenue and gaming fees; nearly $30 million lost while casinos shut their doors. How this impacted the state budget.

“A lot of tribes, the majority of their businesses are their gaming facilities, so you know they took a big hit during the coronavirus from perspective of revenue coming in,” said Matthew Morgan, Chairman of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association.

“We’ve done this over the last 15 years totaling more than $1.6 billion into the state for education, so very important, you know, goes to a very important cause,” said Morgan.

Morgan and Oklahoma State Representative, Dustin Roberts said despite the drastic decrease, both governments were able to prepare to some extent.

“To their credit, we saw very little unemployment happen across tribal governments during this time,” said Morgan.

“We’ve made up the difference there with the CARES act money that came down from the feds, and some of the money that we have kind of set up off to the side,” said Roberts.

Before casinos shut down, Morgan said they were on track to set a new payment record, nearing $155-160 million for the total fiscal year. Choctaw Nation representative, Janie Dillard, said that while they felt an impact from March to May, since they reopened, they have been able to rebound for June and July.

“For the first 8 months of this fiscal year we were averaging about $12.5 million in exclusivity fees a month until coronavirus. So $11.7 million is a little lower than normal, but you know it’s nice to see after those couple of months there with very little money,” said Morgan.

Because of those high fees and funds saved before COVID-19, both tribal revenue and state budgets are expected to quickly recover.

“The health and safety of our kids will be taken care of even with the budget shortfalls that we’ve had. That’s what those savings accounts are for is bad times like these that we’re in,” said Roberts.

