Double amputee, Paralympic athlete joins Austin College swim team

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A double amputee and Paralympic swimmer has joined the Austin College swim team.

“So when I was born I was missing my shin bones and knees and the doctors told my parents actually I wasn’t even going to make it through the night,” Cody McCasland said.

McCasland, a freshman at Austin College, had both legs amputated when he was 15 months old.

Doctors told his parents he would never be able to walk.

“I got prosthetics and now I’m able to run walk, I’m on the swim team and I’m supposed to go the Paralympic time trials next year and hopefully represent the U.S. in the Tokyo games,” McCasland said.

McCasland said swimming has been his passion for as long as he can remember.

“I learned to swim before I had my amputation, so I learned how to swim before I learned how to walk,” McCasland said.

He said he sees his disability as an ability to share his story and inspire others.

“I might have a disability but I’m not going to let that slow me down I’m going to be a part of the swim team, I’m going to be a part of different clubs, I’ll be going to my classes and everything,” McCasland said.

McCasland went to the Paralympic time trials in 2016.

He won three silver medals in Ireland in 2018.

He has also shared his story on national talk shows including Ellen and Oprah.

He is slated to compete in the Tokyo Paralympic games next year.

But for now, he is working toward his biology degree at Austin College.

“I’ll be fitting in with regular students which is a really amazing thing and I’m just excited to be a part of it,” McCasland said.

He said he is eager for swim practice to start up in the next few weeks.

