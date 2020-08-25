Advertisement

Gainesville Leopards

By David Reed
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Gainesville Leopards are coming off another great season in which they won eight games and made the playoffs.

It is another step in the building process for coach James Polk’s team. Now, they are ready to take another one.

“It’s time for the Leopards to get past the first round of the playoffs,” head coach James Polk said. “We’ve been there a couple of years, and I still want to get there, but it’s time to make a run. I think if we stay healthy, we will be ready to roll.”

The Leopards’ path to the playoffs is no easy road. They are back in a stacked district that features Decatur, Wichita Falls Hirschi and Springtown, but it is a road Gainesville is ready to travel.

“It’s a challenge every week,” Polk said. “But what are you doing this for? That’s what you want. You want to play people who can play, the good teams and match yourself up with them and see where you’re at. It’s the same think this year, our district has a lot of respect.”

