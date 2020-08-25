Gang member arrested after holding up Wapanucka convenience store

WAPANUCKA, Oklahoma (KXII) - Johnston County deputies arrested an Atoka man over the weekend after they say he held a convenience store hostage with customers inside.

It happened at the Wapy Express in Wapanucka around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies say Marcus Lee Nowlin, 34, called police on himself before taking several customers hostage.

“The citizens of this county are not going to tolerate this type of behavior from anyone, let alone an individual coming into this county, a known violent criminal- a known gang associate,” said Under Sheriff Gary Dodd.

Dodd said Nowlin made his way inside the convenience store and locked the doors with customers inside.

”(He) Was keeping five persons, including a 9-year-old child ... from leaving, so he was holding these individuals against their will,” Dodd said.

Dodd said Nowlin was armed with a tire iron and would not let anyone out.

”As far as I know, it’s a small town, nothing like that has ever happened (and) nobody’s ever been threatened,” a cashier said.

A cashier, who is still too afraid to show her face, traded shifts and had that night off.

She says Nowlin was threatening to hurt everyone inside.

”He needed a ride, they said ‘can you please leave, we have to close the door’ and he basically went over there and said he called the police they told him to stay inside, so he locked the door and said, ‘nobody’s leaving.‘” she said.

Dodd said one customer inside called her husband, and another called her boyfriend.

The two men got inside just as deputies were pulling up.

They were first to confront Nowlin, who then surrendered to deputies without a fight.

”We’re extremely grateful for those two men, they’re good citizens, and we appreciate the help and for them putting themselves in danger,” said Dodd.

Deputies said Nowlin was high on meth and drunk during the incident. He was arrested for five counts of kidnapping, public intoxication, threatening acts of violence and breach of peace and is being held in the Johnston County Jail.

Deputies said Nowlin is an active member of the United Aryan Brotherhood gang.

Nowlin has several prior felony convictions and is a registered sex offender. He has done several stints in prison, for assault and drug-related charges.

Dodd said Nowlin has only been out of prison for 13 months.

