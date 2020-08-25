Grayson County commissioners approve new tax rate

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Commissioner’s Court approved a new budget and tax rate.

Commissioners approved a 7 percent cut to homestead property taxes, bringing the rate down to 36.7 percent.

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said the cut will help out families in already tough financial situations because of the ongoing pandemic.

“In these trying times, we want to make sure we’re doing out jobs as deleted officials to do what we can to put money back in the pockets of our constituents,” Magers said.

All members of the commissioner’s court voted in favor of the cut.

