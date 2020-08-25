Advertisement

Grayson County sheriff honored at commissioner’s court

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Commissioner’s Court presented Sheriff Tom Watt with the Texas Association of Counties “Making a Difference” risk management award.

A risk management consultant with the Texas Association of Counties presented Watt with the award and praised his decision to put in place weekly policy meetings to make sure his office’s policy goals were correct and met.

Watt said the sheriff’s office works hard to reduce the risk of injuries and crashes for everyone on the job.

“This award should actually go to all the members at the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office,” Watt said. “They’re the ones that day in, day out take extra care and use precaution when they’re driving and when they’re doing manual labor.”

Watt has served as the Grayson County Sheriff since 2016.

