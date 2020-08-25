Hurricane “Laura” passes by on Thursday

Hurricane “Laura” is moving into the central Gulf of Mexico overnight and will make landfall near Lake Charles, LA Wednesday night. This will be the most important weather feature in Texoma skies through Friday.

We’ll start with increasing moisture tomorrow as tropical air flows in around the storm, this will combine with afternoon heating and a weak upper low along the Red River to produce scattered thunderstorms. While severe weather is not likely, lightning and pockets of heavy rain can be expected. The rain will taper off Wednesday night while winds will begin to increase overnight and into Thursday as the hurricane crosses the coast.

I do not expect damaging winds in Texoma, but Thursday should be fairly blustery day with winds over 40 mph in our easternmost counties, about 30 mph along Highway 75 to around 20 mph along I-35. The core of the storm will dump very heavy rainfall over western Arkansas and Louisiana and possibly into easternmost Texoma Thursday. Thus, some spots east of Highway 75 may get several inches of rain while our western counties such as Carter get very little. There’s some chance the storm will “jog” farther east in which case all of Texoma will get lower rainfall tallies.

Once “Laura” moves out, a hot southwesterly wind kicks in Friday and highs will soar to near 100 degrees. It will also be hot Saturday. A weekend front may get far enough south to bring scattered showers or thunderstorms but I have only low confidence of this with a rather fickle steering flow in the wake of Laura.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12