Paris employees sent to hospital after opening suspicious package

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A suspicious package hand-delivered to a shoe store Monday put two employees in the hospital in Paris.

Police say the package contained shoes and a note inside.

A man showed up at the store Monday morning to deliver a package.

Paris Police Officer Curtis Garrett said he’d possibly ordered shoes online and was returning them.

But when employees opened the box, they found shoes and a note inside.

“The note was not threatening in any way. It just rambled on about various things,” said Paris Police Public Information Officer Curtis Garrett.

Shortly after opening the package, two employees started developing a rash on their skin that made them itch.

The Paris Fire Department says both were decontaminated and treated at the hospital, and were released.

Two firefighters also underwent Haz-Mat decontamination at the scene, but weren’t hurt.

Police say they don’t know what caused the rash, but don’t believe the package contained anything life-threatening.

Garrett says police will be talking to the man who delivered the package, along with analyzing what was inside.

It’s early on in the investigation and they’re still waiting on test results.

He says they believe this is an isolated incident.

Paris Police and Fire, along with a Dallas FBI team and U.S. Postal Inspectors responded to the possible Haz-Mat incident.

Police say other employees and customers were inside at the time, but weren’t affected.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.