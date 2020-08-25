SULPHUR, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Sulphur Bulldogs head into the 2020 football with the usual expectations.

Sulphur expects to be a playoff team, contend for the district title and make some noise in the post-season. All which are realistic, given the fact that several players return from a team that lost just three games a year ago.

“We have to be consistent,” head coach Jim Dixon said. “We need to have the leadership. I think we have some good seniors and some good juniors. They have to step up and be good leaders.”

Consistency is the key. Dixon in convinced that of the three losses last year, two of them should not have happened. That includes the Bulldogs’ opening round playoff loss, something these Bulldogs do not care to repeat.

“We didn’t play well in the playoff game we had last year,” Dixon said. “We have to step up and be consistent. It is as simple as that.”

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.