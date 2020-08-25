Advertisement

Tishomingo-Madill football game postponed due to COVID-19

The football game between Tishomingo and Madill has been postponed due to COVID-19.
By Travis Buckner
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(KXII) - The football game between Tishomingo and Madill on August 28th has been postponed. An assistant coach at Tishomingo tested positive for COVID-19, and other coaches have gone into quarantine.

Both Tishomingo and Madill have scheduled “bye” weeks for September 18th, and they are currently working on rescheduling their match-up for that week.

