Tishomingo-Madill football game postponed due to COVID-19

(KXII) - The football game between Tishomingo and Madill on August 28th has been postponed. An assistant coach at Tishomingo tested positive for COVID-19, and other coaches have gone into quarantine.

Both Tishomingo and Madill have scheduled “bye” weeks for September 18th, and they are currently working on rescheduling their match-up for that week.

