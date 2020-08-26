2 killed in Pontotoc County crash

ADA, Oklahoma (KXII) - Two people are dead after a crash near Ada Wednesday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it happened just before 8:30 a.m. on State Highway 3W about six miles west of Ada.

Troopers say Junetta A. Rolen, 43, and Bradley D. Frazier, 45, were headed west on SH 3W when their car crossed into the westbound lane, hitting an oncoming pickup.

Rolen and Frazier were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 63-year-old driver of the pickup truck was taken to an area hospital where she was treated and released for an arm injury.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

