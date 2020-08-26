3 injured in Love County crash

LOVE COUNTY, Oklahoma (KXII) - Three people were flown to the hospital after crash near Marietta Tuesday evening.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it happened on State Highway 32 at Scenic 77, about two miles west of Marietta shortly after 7 p.m.

Troopers say Tyler Scott, 23, was driving east on SH 32 when he crossed into the westbound lanes and hit an oncoming car driven by Margaret Simpson, 75.

Simpson was pinned in the car for an unknown amount of time before being extricated by the Marietta Fire Department.

Simpson and two passengers in Scott’s car were flown to an Oklahoma City hospital in stable condition with internal injuries. Scott and a 2-year-old passenger were not injured.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

