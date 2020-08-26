Body believed to be missing Fort Hood soldier found hanging in a tree near popular park

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A body found hanging in a tree Tuesday evening near Sammons Park in Temple is likely that of Fort Hood Sgt. Elder Ferandes, 23, who’s been the focus of a week-long search, an attorney for the soldier’s family says.

Fernandes’ backpack and his driver’s license were found with him, attorney Natalie Khawam said.

Khawam told KWTX she thinks Fernandes took his own life.

We are sickened by this tragedy that has happened one too many times. We are heartbroken for Elder Fernandes’ family,” Khawam tweeted.

Khawam also represents the family of slain Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

Family members said Fernandes’ staff sergeant dropped him off on the afternoon on Aug. 17 at his home in the 2700 block of Woodlands Drive in Killeen, police said earlier.

That was the last time Fernandes was seen.

The body was discovered just before 6 p.m. Tuesday along railroad tracks on the south side of the park.

“Upon officers’ arrival, it was determined that the subject had been deceased for some period of time,” police spokesman Cody Weems said.

Foul play is not suspected, he said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Fernandes family during this challenging time," Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said.

Fort Hood last week confirmed an open investigation of “abuse sexual contact” involving the missing soldier, who had been transferred to a different unit.

“We can confirm there is an open investigation of abuse sexual contact involving Sgt. Fernandes,” Fort Hood public affairs officer Lt. Col. Chris Brautigam said in a statement.

“The unit sexual assault response coordinator has been working closely with Sgt. Fernandes, ensuring he was aware of all his reporting, care, and victim advocacy options. The unit also facilitated his transfer from a unit who has recently deployed to a different unit within the brigade to ensure he received the proper care and ensure there were no opportunities for reprisals,” he said.

Fernandes was assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade.

The disappearance is another of a string dating back to last year.

Pvt. 2nd Class Gregory Wedel-Morales disappeared on Aug. 19, 2019.

His skeletal remains were discovered on June 19 in a field in Killeen.

On June 30, contractors working on a fence along the Leon River discovered what appeared to be human remains that were later identified as those of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, who was last seen sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22 in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

She was murdered by another soldier, court documents show.

Fort Hood Pvt. Mejhor Morta, 26, of Pensacola, Fla., was discovered missing on July 16.

He was found dead the next day in the area of Stillhouse Hollow Lake.

A preliminary autopsy report indicated his death was consistent with drowning.

