DAVIS, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Davis Wolves returned to the playoffs in 2019 which is where their bar usually begins.

It has become familiar territory for this team, as coach Greg Parker has a ton of talented players returning from a team that returned to the playoffs. The Wolves expect to be good again.

“You hope that the experience pays off but it’s a different team, it’s a different year,” Parker said. “We know that it is going to be earned right out here on the practice field. That’s what we’re trying to do every day, is just trying to get better.”

Getting better is something Parker expects from this team. They head into a competitive district but one they should certainly contend in. Parker says this team has the chemistry to win big.

“We have really good leadership. The kids have been together so long. They care about one another. They just have fun together and they are really easy to be around.”

