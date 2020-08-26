Advertisement

Davis Wolves

By David Reed
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIS, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Davis Wolves returned to the playoffs in 2019 which is where their bar usually begins.

It has become familiar territory for this team, as coach Greg Parker has a ton of talented players returning from a team that returned to the playoffs. The Wolves expect to be good again.

“You hope that the experience pays off but it’s a different team, it’s a different year,” Parker said. “We know that it is going to be earned right out here on the practice field. That’s what we’re trying to do every day, is just trying to get better.”

Getting better is something Parker expects from this team. They head into a competitive district but one they should certainly contend in. Parker says this team has the chemistry to win big.

“We have really good leadership. The kids have been together so long. They care about one another. They just have fun together and they are really easy to be around.”

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sulphur-Kingston Softball Highlights

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By David Reed
Sulphur-Kingston Softball Highlights

Sports

Gainesville Leopards

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By David Reed
The Gainesville Leopards are coming off another great season in which they won eight games and made the playoffs.

Sports

Gainesville Leopards Kickoff Countdown

Updated: 7 hours ago
Gainesville Leopards Kickoff Countdown

Sports

Tishomingo cancels game with Madill

Updated: 13 hours ago
Tishomingo cancels game with Madill

Latest News

Sports

Tishomingo-Madill football game postponed due to COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Travis Buckner
The football game between Tishomingo and Madill has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Sports

Sulphur Bulldogs

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT
|
By David Reed
The Sulphur Bulldogs head into the 2020 football with the usual expectations.

Sports

Sulphur Bulldogs Kickoff Countdown

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT
The Sulphur Bulldogs head into the 2020 football with the usual expectations.

Sports

Davis Wolves Kickoff Countdown

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT

Sports

Sulphur-Kingston Softball Highlights

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
Sulphur-Kingston Softball Highlights

Sports

Trenton Tigers

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT
|
By David Reed
The Trenton Tigers made their maiden voyage to the state playoffs in 2019 and are looking to build on it.