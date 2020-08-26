Driver killed after car hydroplanes, hits bridge on Sherman highway

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman police say one person is dead after their minivan hydroplaned on a highway Wednesday afternoon.

Sgt. Brett Mullen says it happened around 2:10 p.m. on West U.S. Highway 82 at State Highway 289.

Mullen says a minivan had been driving west in heavy rain on U.S. 82 when it hydroplaned off the roadway. The van struck the pillars on the bridge under SH 289 before coming to a stop on the north side of the highway.

Officers said they found two people inside the minivan. A female passenger was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The driver was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Their names have not been released.

