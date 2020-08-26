Grayson County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 13 new cases

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Health Department reported two additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 21.

Health Department Director Amanda Ortez says the two deaths were Sherman women in their 80s. The two were patients at a local hospital.

The county also reported 13 new cases of the virus, of which 12 are isolated at home and one is in the hospital.

“The patients are in their teens, 20′s, 30′s, 40′s, 50′s, and 80′s,” Ortez said. “One of the newly confirmed cases is from Bells, five are from Denison, one is from Howe, one is from Sadler, one is from Sherman, two are from Van Alstyne, and two are from Whitesboro.”

Ortez said seven of the new cases had close contact with other confirmed COVID-19 cases, three had no contact with any patients and had not left the county, and three had recently traveled outside of Grayson County.

There have been 1,421 total cases in the county with 1,306 recoveries. Of the 94 active cases, 16 patients are in the hospital and 78 are isolating at home.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.