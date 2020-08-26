Advertisement

Grayson County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 13 new cases

Grayson County Health Department (KXII)
Grayson County Health Department (KXII)(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Health Department reported two additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 21.

Health Department Director Amanda Ortez says the two deaths were Sherman women in their 80s. The two were patients at a local hospital.

The county also reported 13 new cases of the virus, of which 12 are isolated at home and one is in the hospital.

“The patients are in their teens, 20′s, 30′s, 40′s, 50′s, and 80′s,” Ortez said. “One of the newly confirmed cases is from Bells, five are from Denison, one is from Howe, one is from Sadler, one is from Sherman, two are from Van Alstyne, and two are from Whitesboro.”

Ortez said seven of the new cases had close contact with other confirmed COVID-19 cases, three had no contact with any patients and had not left the county, and three had recently traveled outside of Grayson County.

There have been 1,421 total cases in the county with 1,306 recoveries. Of the 94 active cases, 16 patients are in the hospital and 78 are isolating at home.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

What we know about the 6,699 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
As of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, there have been 6,699 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma, resulting in 113 deaths, with 5,568 recovered patients. There are currently 982 people infected across Texoma.

National Politics

US officials: No signs of foreign targeting of mail-in vote

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. officials say they have no intelligence to suggest that foreign countries are working to undermine mail-in voting.

Coronavirus

New federal virus testing advice sparks criticism, confusion

Updated: 5 hours ago
U.S. health officials have sparked a wave of confusion after posting guidelines that coronavirus testing is not necessary for people who have been in close contact with infected people.

National Politics

Bundy arrested at Idaho Statehouse for second time in 2 days

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy was arrested Wednesday for the second time in two days at the Idaho Statehouse.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Moscow announces advanced trials for new COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The mayor of Moscow invited residents Wednesday to join trials of a coronavirus vaccine that Russia approved for use earlier this month in what officials described as a breakthrough on par with the Soviet Union’s launch of the world’s first satellite in 1957.

Coronavirus

Reported coronavirus cases near 55,000 in Oklahoma

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The reported number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma is approaching 55,000 and there are 19 additional deaths due to COVID-19.

National

IRS to send out checks to 50,000 people after error

Updated: 11 hours ago
The agency identified the error and is set to issue the catch-up payments in early-to-mid-September.

TMC Medical Minutes

TMC Medical Minutes-PAD Awareness

Updated: 12 hours ago
TMC Medical Minutes-PAD Awareness

Coronavirus

COVID-19 lockdowns blocked flu in some places but fall looms

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Winter is ending in the Southern Hemisphere and country after country -- South Africa, Australia, Argentina -- had a surprise: Their steps against COVID-19 also apparently blocked the flu.

National

Hong Kong man first to be reinfected with COVID-19, researchers say

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
The 33-year-old man's immune system seemed to recognize the virus, and he was asymptomatic. It's not clear if that would be the case for everyone.