Advertisement

Lawmakers weigh in on hurricane response

Hurricane Laura, fed by the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, has strengthened to a Category 4 storm.
Hurricane Laura, fed by the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, has strengthened to a Category 4 storm.(Source: NOAA)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC/AP) - Hurricane Laura is strengthening over the Gulf Coast and authorities are encouraging coastal residents of Texas and Louisiana to evacuate.

Gray Television’s Washington DC News Bureau spoke with Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) about the federal and local response to the developing storm.

Sen. Cornyn has been in office during several other natural disasters, including both hurricanes Harvey and Katrina. Cornyn says he has confidence in local leaders to prepare and handle the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

“We are blessed in Texas with some outstanding leaders, starting at the local level, who have a lot of practice dealing with these natural disasters,” said Cornyn. “They know what to do.”

In Louisiana, Rep. Clay Higgins says he has been in touch local officials and experts in water drainage and management.

He says he believes the state is now in the best possible position to endure a heavy rain event, adding that Louisiana is ready for Laura in “every conceivable way.”

“We are communicating and prepared for this incoming storm. It’s going to be a hit though,” said Higgins. “The best thing we can do is be calm, prepared, and ready to move into rescue operations.”

President Trump has issued emergency decelerations for both Texas and Louisiana.

Laura closed in on the U.S. after killing nearly two dozen people on the island of Hispaniola, including 20 in Haiti and three in the Dominican Republic, where it knocked out power and caused intense flooding.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Laura gains strength, could bring ‘unsurvivable’ storm surge

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Laura rapidly gained strength Wednesday, growing into a menacing Category 4 hurricane with the potential for a 20-foot storm surge that forecasters said would be “unsurvivable” and capable of sinking entire communities.

National

'Unsurvivable' catastrophe to strike Gulf Coast

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
Hurricane Laura has grown into a Category 4 hurricane.

National

Defense official: Arson suspected as cause of Navy ship fire

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A senior defense official says arson is suspected as the cause of a July 12 fire that left extensive damage to the USS Bonhomme Richard and a U.S. Navy sailor is being questioned as a potential suspect.

National

Boycott: NBA playoff games called off amid player protest

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
All three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed, with players around the league choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice.

National

17-year-old arrested after 2 killed during unrest in Kenosha

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two people were shot to death during another night of Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha in a possible vigilante attack carried out by a young white man who was caught on cellphone video opening fire in the middle of the street with a semi-automatic rifle.

Latest News

Regional

Body found hanging from a tree was missing Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow and Rosemond Crown
Fort Hood officials confirmed late Wednesday afternoon that a body found hanging from a tree in a wooded area near a popular local park was that of a missing soldier.

National

US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg to get Liberty Medal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been named this year’s recipient of the National Constitution Center’s Liberty Medal.

National

Wednesday’s Reds-Brews, M’s-Padres games off in wake of Kenosha shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A person with knowledge of the situation says the Milwaukee Brewers' game against the Cincinnati Reds is being postponed in the wake of the shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin.

Coronavirus

What we know about the 6,699 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
As of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, there have been 6,699 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma, resulting in 113 deaths, with 5,568 recovered patients. There are currently 982 people infected across Texoma.

National Politics

US officials: No signs of foreign targeting of mail-in vote

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. officials say they have no intelligence to suggest that foreign countries are working to undermine mail-in voting.

National

Hurricane Laura threatens Gulf Coast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Hurricane Laura threatens Gulf Coast.