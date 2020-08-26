Advertisement

More than 100 bison escape, roam free in Nebraska

They may not be rounded up for days
The herd escaped from a feedlot before dawn and were still running loose hours later.
The herd escaped from a feedlot before dawn and were still running loose hours later.(Source Nebraska State Patrol)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHELPS COUNTY, Neb. (Gray News) – More than 100 bison were on the roam in south-central Nebraska Wednesday.

The herd escaped from a feedlot near Overton before dawn, according to officer Gene Samuelson with the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department.

At least two vehicles hit and killed runaway bison, authorities said. The sheriff’s department was urging people to stay out of the area.

Josh Chapin posted a video of a cowboy on horseback trying to wrangle part of the herd as vehicles from the sheriff’s department whizzed by the camera.

Some Buffalo got out this morning. Loomis, NE

Posted by Josh Chapin on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

The sheriff’s department said it could take days to fully round up the herd.

A full-grown bison can weigh up to 2,200 pounds.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Laura gains strength, could bring ‘unsurvivable’ storm surge

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Laura rapidly gained strength Wednesday, growing into a menacing Category 4 hurricane with the potential for a 20-foot storm surge that forecasters said would be “unsurvivable” and capable of sinking entire communities.

National

'Unsurvivable' catastrophe to strike Gulf Coast

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
Hurricane Laura has grown into a Category 4 hurricane.

National

Defense official: Arson suspected as cause of Navy ship fire

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A senior defense official says arson is suspected as the cause of a July 12 fire that left extensive damage to the USS Bonhomme Richard and a U.S. Navy sailor is being questioned as a potential suspect.

National

Boycott: NBA playoff games called off amid player protest

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
All three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed, with players around the league choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice.

National

17-year-old arrested after 2 killed during unrest in Kenosha

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two people were shot to death during another night of Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha in a possible vigilante attack carried out by a young white man who was caught on cellphone video opening fire in the middle of the street with a semi-automatic rifle.

Latest News

Regional

Body found hanging from a tree was missing Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow and Rosemond Crown
Fort Hood officials confirmed late Wednesday afternoon that a body found hanging from a tree in a wooded area near a popular local park was that of a missing soldier.

National

US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg to get Liberty Medal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been named this year’s recipient of the National Constitution Center’s Liberty Medal.

National

Wednesday’s Reds-Brews, M’s-Padres games off in wake of Kenosha shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A person with knowledge of the situation says the Milwaukee Brewers' game against the Cincinnati Reds is being postponed in the wake of the shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin.

Coronavirus

What we know about the 6,699 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
As of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, there have been 6,699 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma, resulting in 113 deaths, with 5,568 recovered patients. There are currently 982 people infected across Texoma.

National Politics

US officials: No signs of foreign targeting of mail-in vote

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. officials say they have no intelligence to suggest that foreign countries are working to undermine mail-in voting.

National

Hurricane Laura threatens Gulf Coast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Hurricane Laura threatens Gulf Coast.