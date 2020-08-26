Advertisement

NC woman accused of trying to run over 12-year-olds outside convenience store

Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) - A North Carolina woman is facing assault charges after police say she tried to run over two 12-year-old girls near a gas station.

Best friends Aisha Huru and Gianna Corpezano, both 12, headed to the store Friday afternoon to grab a quick snack, but when they walked out of the store, they encountered a woman, later identified as 52-year-old Sandrea Warren.

“We were just laughing while looking at her, just happening to look at her, and out of nowhere, she just rolls down a window, just like, ‘What are you looking at?’” Gianna said.

Gianna Corpezano, left, and Aisha Huru, both 12, say the suspect nearly hit them with her car after an encounter they had while leaving the store.
Gianna Corpezano, left, and Aisha Huru, both 12, say the suspect nearly hit them with her car after an encounter they had while leaving the store.(Source: WGHP via CNN)

The girls say Warren used an expletive that may have been racially charged while talking to them.

Confused and hurt by her words, they told Warren they weren’t speaking to her and started walking toward their homes. The woman drove in the same direction in front of them.

“She stops again and starts to back up. Then, we get scared, so we run away,” Gianna said.

The girls say they ran behind a trash can, and Warren jumped the curb, heading right toward them.

“My life flashed before my eyes, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, please don’t hit me. Don’t hit me. Don’t hit me,’” Gianna said.

The car came within inches of them.

An officer in a police car behind the girls witnessed the end of the confrontation and was able to get Warren’s license plate number before she reportedly sped off. She was arrested the next afternoon and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Sandrea Warren, 52, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill after police say she tried to run over two 12-year-old girls outside a North Carolina convenience store.
Sandrea Warren, 52, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill after police say she tried to run over two 12-year-old girls outside a North Carolina convenience store.(Source: WGHP via CNN)

Aisha and Gianna’s mothers, Faith Cook and Angela Corpenzano, are trying to get a restraining order against Warren, which has been difficult because the woman did not have a pre-existing relationship with the families.

“God forbid something had happened. What could you have said to us to justify taking a life and taking a piece of everything that’s a part of us away from us? I just don’t understand it,” Cook said.

Cook says she wished her daughter never had to live through such a painful experience, but she’s just glad she lived.

“I never want my kids to experience anything of that nature, where they would feel scared to even go take a walk for something that they wanted as simple as a snack, and it immediately made me think about Trayvon Martin, went to the store for a snack,” she said.

Warren is scheduled to appear in court on Sept 15.

Copyright 2020 WGHP via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Officials change COVID testing advice, bewildering experts

Updated: 11 minutes ago
U.S. health officials have sparked a wave of confusion after posting guidelines that coronavirus testing is not necessary for people who have been in close contact with infected people.

National

Pressure mounts on Russia to investigate Navalny’s illness

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Kremlin said Wednesday it doesn’t want the illness of Russia’s opposition leader, who is in a coma in a German hospital after a suspected poisoning, to affect relations with the West as international pressure mounted on Moscow to investigate Alexei Navalny’s condition.

Accidents

3 injured in Love County crash

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By KXII Staff
Three people were flown to the hospital after crash near Marietta Tuesday evening.

Coronavirus

Moscow announces advanced trials for new COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The mayor of Moscow invited residents Wednesday to join trials of a coronavirus vaccine that Russia approved for use earlier this month in what officials described as a breakthrough on par with the Soviet Union’s launch of the world’s first satellite in 1957.

National

2 people shot to death during protest over Kenosha shooting

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Two people were shot to death during another night of Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha in a possible vigilante attack carried out by a young white man who was caught on cellphone video opening fire in the middle of the street with a semi-automatic rifle.

Latest News

Coronavirus

What we know about the 6,495 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By KXII Staff
As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, there have been 6,495 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma, resulting in 110 deaths, with 5,532 recovered patients. There are currently 818 people infected across Texoma.

National

Will You Get a Refund If COVID-19 Closes Your Campus?

Updated: 1 hour ago
With COVID-19 cases still high, many colleges are developing shutdown contingency plans alongside their reopening arrangements.

National

Laura now forecast to be a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Laura is forecast to rapidly power up into a “catastrophic” Category 4 hurricane, even stronger than previously expected, as it churns toward Texas and Louisiana, swirling wind and water over much of the Gulf of Mexico.

News

Marshall County drowning victim identified

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KXII Staff
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the man found in the water at Little Glasses Resort & Marina Tuesday morning.

Regional

Body believed to be missing Fort Hood soldier found hanging in a tree near popular park

Updated: 1 hours ago
A body found hanging in a tree near a popular park and golf course is likely that of a Fort Hood soldier who’s been the focus of a week-long search, an attorney for the soldier’s family says.

National

Police: 1 hurt after Pa. man, protest marchers on way to DC exchange gunfire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gunfire erupted Monday night between a group of marchers on their way to Washington, D.C., from Milwaukee and a rural Pennsylvania resident who claimed they wouldn’t leave his business’ parking lot, police said.