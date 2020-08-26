Texoma physician gives tips on sending kids back to school safely during COVID-19 pandemic

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Dozens of schools across Texoma have reported COVID-19 cases so far, and some even have had shut down. Trusted ER president Dr. Harvey Castro provides tips for parents to keep their children safe when sending them back to school.

So far 21 Texoma districts, 15 in Oklahoma and six in Texas, have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

“You know this is a scary time for parents letting the little ones going to school you know that’s your baby, some of the general tips I say is number one start your day with checking the temperature of your child,” Castro said.

Castro said parents should monitor their children for symptoms including fever, cough, and loss of taste or hearing.

“A word of caution, children, in general, don’t have symptoms like adults and so sometimes kids are a little bit more resilient and can hide the symptoms in the way that they just don’t present symptoms, but you know your child, go with your gut,” Castro said.

Castro said make sure your child has a thick, two-ply, clean mask to wear.

“Make sure you wash your mask, what I have done personally is I have masks Monday through Friday that way every child has one mask for the day and that way I can wash them,” Castro said.

After school, Castro recommends kids change into clean clothes and leave their shoes either outside or in the garage.

“What I have set up I have my children go through the garage they change, they have clothes ready for them, and that way all of that is going to be washed immediately,” Castro said.

Castro also encourages parents to keep up with vaccines, including flu shots.

He said it is also important to keep your child’s immune system strong with adequate sleep, a nutritious diet, and exercise.

“I strongly believe parents know their child very very well and they know when something is wrong so go with your gut,” Castro said.

Nearly every district in Texoma has taken precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Most making masks mandatory, implementing social distancing procedures, and ramping up sanitation.

Many districts are also offering online alternatives for kids as well.

As of Wednesday, the districts in Oklahoma with confirmed COVID-19 cases are Boswell, Kingston, Achille, Mannsville, Dickson, Silo, Colbert, Soper, Rock Creek, Atoka, Turner, Milburn, Coleman, Tishomingo, and Marietta.

As of Wednesday the districts in Texas with confirmed COVID-19 cases are Sherman, Denison, S&S, Bonham, Bells, and Pottsboro.

