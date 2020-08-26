Advertisement

Texoma physician gives tips on sending kids back to school safely during COVID-19 pandemic

By Braylee McCoy
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Dozens of schools across Texoma have reported COVID-19 cases so far, and some even have had shut down. Trusted ER president Dr. Harvey Castro provides tips for parents to keep their children safe when sending them back to school.

So far 21 Texoma districts, 15 in Oklahoma and six in Texas, have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

“You know this is a scary time for parents letting the little ones going to school you know that’s your baby, some of the general tips I say is number one start your day with checking the temperature of your child,” Castro said.

Castro said parents should monitor their children for symptoms including fever, cough, and loss of taste or hearing.

“A word of caution, children, in general, don’t have symptoms like adults and so sometimes kids are a little bit more resilient and can hide the symptoms in the way that they just don’t present symptoms, but you know your child, go with your gut,” Castro said.

Castro said make sure your child has a thick, two-ply, clean mask to wear.

“Make sure you wash your mask, what I have done personally is I have masks Monday through Friday that way every child has one mask for the day and that way I can wash them,” Castro said.

After school, Castro recommends kids change into clean clothes and leave their shoes either outside or in the garage.

“What I have set up I have my children go through the garage they change, they have clothes ready for them, and that way all of that is going to be washed immediately,” Castro said.

Castro also encourages parents to keep up with vaccines, including flu shots.

He said it is also important to keep your child’s immune system strong with adequate sleep, a nutritious diet, and exercise.

“I strongly believe parents know their child very very well and they know when something is wrong so go with your gut,” Castro said.

Nearly every district in Texoma has taken precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Most making masks mandatory, implementing social distancing procedures, and ramping up sanitation.

Many districts are also offering online alternatives for kids as well.

As of Wednesday, the districts in Oklahoma with confirmed COVID-19 cases are Boswell, Kingston, Achille, Mannsville, Dickson, Silo, Colbert, Soper, Rock Creek, Atoka, Turner, Milburn, Coleman, Tishomingo, and Marietta.

As of Wednesday the districts in Texas with confirmed COVID-19 cases are Sherman, Denison, S&S, Bonham, Bells, and Pottsboro.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Body found hanging from a tree was missing Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow and Rosemond Crown
Fort Hood officials confirmed late Wednesday afternoon that a body found hanging from a tree in a wooded area near a popular local park was that of a missing soldier.

Coronavirus

What we know about the 6,699 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
As of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, there have been 6,699 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma, resulting in 113 deaths, with 5,568 recovered patients. There are currently 982 people infected across Texoma.

News

Tishomingo baby waits for new liver

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Tabar
A Tishomingo baby born with a rare liver disease is on the waiting list for transplant. Her family asks for help from the community.

Accidents

Driver killed after car hydroplanes, hits bridge on Sherman highway

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Sherman police say one person is dead after their minivan hydroplaned on a highway Wednesday afternoon.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Grayson County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 13 new cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
The Grayson County Health Department reported two additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 21.

Accidents

2 killed in Pontotoc County crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Two people are dead after a crash near Ada Wednesday morning.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma health department developing new virus alert plan

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEN MILLER
The Oklahoma State Department of Health is working to revise the state’s COVID-19 alert system, which some state health officials have said is not “helpful” for areas at high risk due to the coronavirus pandemic, health department spokesperson Rob Crissinger said Wednesday.

Coronavirus

Reported coronavirus cases near 55,000 in Oklahoma

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The reported number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma is approaching 55,000 and there are 19 additional deaths due to COVID-19.

Accidents

3 injured in Love County crash

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Three people were flown to the hospital after crash near Marietta Tuesday evening.

News

Marshall County drowning victim identified

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the man found in the water at Little Glasses Resort & Marina Tuesday morning.