Advertisement

Reported coronavirus cases near 55,000 in Oklahoma

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The reported number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma is approaching 55,000 and there are 19 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, the Oklahoma State Department of Health said Wednesday.

The department reported 54,838 virus cases and 763 deaths, up from 54,172 confirmed cases and 744 deaths reported Tuesday. The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The department reports 7,661 active virus cases and that 46,414 people have recovered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

What we know about the 6,699 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
As of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, there have been 6,699 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma, resulting in 113 deaths, with 5,568 recovered patients. There are currently 982 people infected across Texoma.

National Politics

US officials: No signs of foreign targeting of mail-in vote

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. officials say they have no intelligence to suggest that foreign countries are working to undermine mail-in voting.

Coronavirus

Grayson County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 13 new cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
The Grayson County Health Department reported two additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 21.

Coronavirus

New federal virus testing advice sparks criticism, confusion

Updated: 5 hours ago
U.S. health officials have sparked a wave of confusion after posting guidelines that coronavirus testing is not necessary for people who have been in close contact with infected people.

National Politics

Bundy arrested at Idaho Statehouse for second time in 2 days

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy was arrested Wednesday for the second time in two days at the Idaho Statehouse.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Moscow announces advanced trials for new COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The mayor of Moscow invited residents Wednesday to join trials of a coronavirus vaccine that Russia approved for use earlier this month in what officials described as a breakthrough on par with the Soviet Union’s launch of the world’s first satellite in 1957.

National

IRS to send out checks to 50,000 people after error

Updated: 11 hours ago
The agency identified the error and is set to issue the catch-up payments in early-to-mid-September.

TMC Medical Minutes

TMC Medical Minutes-PAD Awareness

Updated: 12 hours ago
TMC Medical Minutes-PAD Awareness

Coronavirus

COVID-19 lockdowns blocked flu in some places but fall looms

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Winter is ending in the Southern Hemisphere and country after country -- South Africa, Australia, Argentina -- had a surprise: Their steps against COVID-19 also apparently blocked the flu.

National

Hong Kong man first to be reinfected with COVID-19, researchers say

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
The 33-year-old man's immune system seemed to recognize the virus, and he was asymptomatic. It's not clear if that would be the case for everyone.