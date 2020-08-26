Republican candidates in Texoma

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Three Republican candidates made their way into Texoma Tuesday night.

“Very trying times that we have in our country, very divisive times as well.” said Texas Senator Pat Fallon.

Texas State Senator Pat Fallon weighed in on the COVID-19 pandemic at Mariachi’s Restaurant for a ‘Meet the Candidates’ event, hosted by the Texoma Patriots.

”Listen, COVID-19 is real, and it can really hurt some people, vulnerable, pre-existing health conditions, older folks- I think we have overreacted to a degree though, we have to continue to have the economy reopen. We need to be careful, we need to be considerate, we need to be cautious, we need to be kind, but we also shouldn’t be afraid.” Fallon said.

Fallon is running for the U.S. House of Representatives, to replace former Congressman John Ratcliffe, who was appointed by president Donald Trump as the director of national intelligence in May.

”I use a lot of hand sanitizer, I keep my distance, I’m not so big on the mask thing, I think it’s more important to keep your hands clean and be respectful of other people’s space, but again, we can do both, we can be careful and we can also have a vibrant economy.” Fallon said.

Shelley Luther, who plans to run for Fallon’s place in the state senate, also made an appearance.

”I think a lot of people will remember me as the salon owner, who kind of defied the ordinance in Dallas, and ended up going to jail to fight for our liberty and freedom.” Luther said.

Though Luther has not officially announced her plans to run, Luther said she wants people to know her for who she is.

”I’m authentic, I’m a real person just like them, and I think it’s about time that the government has real people that are transparent that have experience all the things that have happened.” Luther said.

State Representative Reggie Smith said he wants to ensure the response is quick and appropriate to whatever challenges Texas, and the nation will face in the future.

”(We will) Continue to work on property tax reform, we’re going to have to continue to work on school finance reform, we’re going to have to make sure that the next time there’s a pandemic, our response is appropriate.” Smith said.

