Tishomingo baby waits for new liver

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - A Tishomingo baby will celebrate a huge accomplishment this week: her first birthday. She was born with a rare liver disease and is now waiting for her liver transplant.

“I feel pretty blessed to know that you know not only was she born early, but we caught this early enough so that makes her what we think pretty lucky,” said Kellie Reynolds.

Kellie and Cody Reynolds and their 4 kids live in Tishomingo. Their youngest Elaina was born 7 weeks early and diagnosed shortly after with a rare liver disease. She will celebrate her first birthday on Friday.

“When I was discharged she had to stay and I had to go home without a child. I had my other 3 to keep me occupied but it was still pretty hard not having her there,” said Kellie.

The American Liver Foundation says Biliary Atresia only occurs in newborn infants, affecting 1 in 18,000 births.

To treat Elaina’s case, she will have to have a liver transplant.

“When you don’t put that into perspective, it’s just you know taking an organ and putting another organ in. But until you actually have to deal with all of the medications, the appointments, the sickness that comes with it,” said Kellie.

The pandemic has added stress to monthly hospital visits.

“When we took her in everybody, me and her had to be screened in. I had to stay with her. Cody wasn’t able to go in, so he had to stay home with the kids,” said Kellie.

Any day now, Elaina will be called for her new liver at Texas Children’s hospital in Houston.

“After her procedure it’s a minimum of 30 days for sure that we know we have to stay. And then there will be appointments from here on out down there that we’ll have to go back to,” said Kellie.

Doctors are confident Elaina will be happy and healthy after the transplant.

“There won’t be any issues trying to find a pediatric liver for Elaina and they expect it to be a very successful surgery. She’ll just need this one liver for her entire life,” said Cody.

Her parents are confident she’ll come out smiling; inspiring strength in everyone around her like she has from day 1.

“She’s a strong little girl. She comes out of it, she might be feeling bad but she still has a smile on her face,” said Kellie.

To help with expenses related to Elaina’s liver transplant, click here for the family’s Go Fund Me page.

