Advertisement

Vehicle collision with Russians injures 4 US troops in Syria, officials say

A U.S. official said Russian vehicles sideswiped a light-armored U.S. military vehicle in Syria, injuring four Americans.
A U.S. official said Russian vehicles sideswiped a light-armored U.S. military vehicle in Syria, injuring four Americans.(Source: AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the most violent skirmish in months between U.S. and Russian forces in Syria, a vehicle collision in the eastern part of the war-torn country left American troops with concussions, U.S. officials said Wednesday.

One official said Russian vehicles sideswiped a light-armored U.S. military vehicle, injuring four Americans. The official said two Russian helicopters flew above the Americans, and one of the aircraft was within about 70 feet (20 meters) of the vehicle.

National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said in a statement that a Russian vehicle struck the American vehicle near Dayrick, in northeast Syria.

“To deescalate the situation, the coalition patrol departed the area,” Ullyot said. “Unsafe and unprofessional actions like this represent a breach of deconfliction protocols, committed to by the United States and Russia in December 2019.”

While there have been several other recent incidents between the American and Russian troops who all patrol in eastern Syria, officials described this one as the most serious. U.S. troops are usually accompanied by members of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

Two officials spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details of the incident that were not yet made public. One official said the incident happened deep inside the eastern Syria deconfliction zone, where Russian troops generally should not be present.

The officials said the incident is being discussed by senior officials from both countries who routinely work to prevent conflicts between troops in that area. U.S. and Russian commanders have frequent conversations to try to avoid contact between their troops there.

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke by phone on Wednesday to Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian General Staff. No details of the conversation were provided. Often the top U.S. and Russian military leaders do not publicly release the contents of their phone calls, so it's not clear if the incident was discussed.

Ullyot said the U.S. forces were in what is called a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle. That replaced early versions of a vehicle developed more than a decade ago to allow troops in Afghanistan and Iraq to better withstand roadside bombs.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Laura gains strength, could bring ‘unsurvivable’ storm surge

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Laura rapidly gained strength Wednesday, growing into a menacing Category 4 hurricane with the potential for a 20-foot storm surge that forecasters said would be “unsurvivable” and capable of sinking entire communities.

National

'Unsurvivable' catastrophe to strike Gulf Coast

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
Hurricane Laura has grown into a Category 4 hurricane.

National

Defense official: Arson suspected as cause of Navy ship fire

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A senior defense official says arson is suspected as the cause of a July 12 fire that left extensive damage to the USS Bonhomme Richard and a U.S. Navy sailor is being questioned as a potential suspect.

National

Boycott: NBA playoff games called off amid player protest

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
All three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed, with players around the league choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice.

National

17-year-old arrested after 2 killed during unrest in Kenosha

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two people were shot to death during another night of Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha in a possible vigilante attack carried out by a young white man who was caught on cellphone video opening fire in the middle of the street with a semi-automatic rifle.

Latest News

Regional

Body found hanging from a tree was missing Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow and Rosemond Crown
Fort Hood officials confirmed late Wednesday afternoon that a body found hanging from a tree in a wooded area near a popular local park was that of a missing soldier.

National

US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg to get Liberty Medal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been named this year’s recipient of the National Constitution Center’s Liberty Medal.

National

Wednesday’s Reds-Brews, M’s-Padres games off in wake of Kenosha shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A person with knowledge of the situation says the Milwaukee Brewers' game against the Cincinnati Reds is being postponed in the wake of the shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin.

Coronavirus

What we know about the 6,699 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
As of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, there have been 6,699 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma, resulting in 113 deaths, with 5,568 recovered patients. There are currently 982 people infected across Texoma.

National Politics

US officials: No signs of foreign targeting of mail-in vote

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. officials say they have no intelligence to suggest that foreign countries are working to undermine mail-in voting.

National

Hurricane Laura threatens Gulf Coast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Hurricane Laura threatens Gulf Coast.