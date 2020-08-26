Windy, with heavy rain for some on Thursday

Wednesday’s thunderstorms should end by mid-evening with a warm, humid and mostly rain-free night ahead. Beware of heavy runoff where it rained today!

Hurricane “Laura” will make landfall before dawn Thursday somewhere between Beaumont and Lake Charles with devastating winds of at least Category 3 and possibly Category 4 intensity. The system will track northward and pass east of Texoma Thursday evening. It will still be a hurricane almost to Shreveport, but of course our winds will be well below that here.

However, winds will be on the increase during the afternoon and gusts as high as 50 mph are possible over Choctaw, Lamar and Pushmataha Counties, readings of 25 to 40 mph will be possible along the Highway 75 corridor (Sherman-Denison, Durant, etc.) but perhaps 25 mph along the I-35 corridor. Heavy rainfall will be concentrated in the eastern sector of the News 12 area, but spiral rain bands could bring rain to any portion of Texoma Thursday with late afternoon heating.

Once “Laura” moves out, a hot southwesterly wind kicks in Friday and highs will soar to near 100 degrees both Friday and Saturday, and in fact 100+ temperatures are expected over the southwestern parts of the area like Gainesville and Ardmore.

A front brings a shot of showers/thunderstorms Sun-Mon as it passes.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12