3 Gainesville ISD students positive for COVID-19

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Gainesville Independent School District says three students have tested positive for COVID-19.

The district said in an online statement two of the students are at Gainesville High School and one student is at Lee Intermediate.

Gainesville ISD says those students will not be allowed back at school for a minimum of 14 days. They will be doing remote instruction until they provide medical documentation allowing them back to school.

School officials are working on contact tracing.

The district says all campuses will continue sanitizing between classes and following CDC guidelines.

