Advertisement

Ardmore Tigers

By David Reed
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Ardmore Tigers are coming off another solid season with a trip to the playoffs.

Josh Newby had a young team last season, pretty much a full rebuild, but still managed to get some post-season experience. This year’s team is still young with some games under their belt. Ardmore is ready to take another step forward.

“We took some lumps last year with experience, but we were able to gain that,” head coach Josh Newby said. “We were able to get to the playoffs last year. I’m looking forward to those kids growing even more this year.”

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Ardmore Tigers Pigskin Preview

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Ardmore Tigers are coming off another solid season with a trip to the playoffs.

Sports

Sulphur-Kingston Softball Highlights

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:28 PM CDT
|
By David Reed
Sulphur-Kingston Softball Highlights

Sports

Davis Wolves

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:26 PM CDT
|
By David Reed
The Davis Wolves returned to the playoffs in 2019 which is where their bar usually begins.

Sports

Gainesville Leopards

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT
|
By David Reed
The Gainesville Leopards are coming off another great season in which they won eight games and made the playoffs.

Latest News

Sports

Gainesville Leopards Kickoff Countdown

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
Gainesville Leopards Kickoff Countdown

Sports

Tishomingo cancels game with Madill

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT
Tishomingo cancels game with Madill

Sports

Tishomingo-Madill football game postponed due to COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT
|
By Travis Buckner
The football game between Tishomingo and Madill has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Sports

Sulphur Bulldogs

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT
|
By David Reed
The Sulphur Bulldogs head into the 2020 football with the usual expectations.

Sports

Sulphur Bulldogs Kickoff Countdown

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT
The Sulphur Bulldogs head into the 2020 football with the usual expectations.

Sports

Davis Wolves Kickoff Countdown

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT