ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Ardmore Tigers are coming off another solid season with a trip to the playoffs.

Josh Newby had a young team last season, pretty much a full rebuild, but still managed to get some post-season experience. This year’s team is still young with some games under their belt. Ardmore is ready to take another step forward.

“We took some lumps last year with experience, but we were able to gain that,” head coach Josh Newby said. “We were able to get to the playoffs last year. I’m looking forward to those kids growing even more this year.”

