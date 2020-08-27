Advertisement

Dog food sold nationwide recalled over salmonella concern

The recall affects Nature’s Menu Super Premium Dog Food with a Blend of Real Chicken and Quail.
The recall affects Nature’s Menu Super Premium Dog Food with a Blend of Real Chicken and Quail.(FDA via CNN)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - A dog food has been voluntarily recalled due to concerns of salmonella contamination.

The recall affects Nature’s Menu Super Premium Dog Food with a Blend of Real Chicken and Quail.

It comes after a sample of the product was collected in Georgia and tested positive for salmonella. There are no reports of pets getting sick.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the recalled product comes in three and 13-and-a-half pound bags and was sold in stores nationwide.

The dog food has UPC codes of 7015514363 and 7015514365 with the following lot codes:

  • 3-pound bags: TE1 20/April /2020, TE1 21/April/2020, TE1 22/April/2020, TE2 20/April /2020, TE2 21/April/2020, TE2 22/April/2020, TE3 20/April/2020, TE3 21/April/2020, TE3 22/April/2020.
  • 13.5-pound bags: TB1 20/April /2020, TB1 21/April/2020, TB1 22/April/2020, TB2 20/April /2020, TB2 21/April/2020, TB2 22/April/2020, TB3 20/April/2020, TB3 21/April/2020, TB3 22/April/2020.

You can return the unused portion to the store you bought it from for a full refund.

Your pet may be infected with salmonella if they are lethargic and have diarrhea, fever, and vomiting.

There is also risk to humans who handle the contaminated products.

