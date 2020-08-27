Advertisement

Fannin Co. spike in cases coming from local jail

By Michael Rogers
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:03 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Fannin Co., Texas (KXII) -

Fannin County’s added 171 positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county saw a 50 percent increase in positive cases, while the overall number of active positive cases sits at just 25. The increase came from the Choice Moore Transfer Facility, part of the Texas state prison system.

The facility is currently under lockdown after 178 inmates and five employees tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Dr. Jim Froelich, Fannin County health authority, says there’s no true danger right now because the inmates who have tested positive are nearly all asymptomatic and have remained so in the five to seven days following their initial positive test.

It’s a situation he said could happen in “any closed quarter environment.”

“If we saw a large number of positive cases within a school and yet most of the children remained asymptomatic then that would be a similar situation,” Froelich said. “As I understand it the inmates are asymptomatic.”

Froelich said even though it’s a “large number to report to the public” it’s not “a dangerous trend” since the those who have tested positive are not exhibiting any symptoms.

There are currently 902 people on medical restriction at the facility, meaning they have been exposed to the virus and are being monitored.

There is an additional 186 people who are being isolated within the facility awaiting COVID-19 test results, or who have not yet been medically cleared by prison doctors after testing positive for the virus.

