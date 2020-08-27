Grayson County Salvation Army sends aide in Hurricane Laura relief

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Local organizations are stepping up to provide aide for those affected by Hurricane Laura like the Salvation Army of Grayson County.

Grayson County’s Salvation Army is one of many groups in Texoma helping those impacted by Laura. They’re always prepared to help when needed, but say they still need the community’s help to keep doing what they do best.

“And when something this size happens, that’s when the Salvation Army can mobilize,” said Commanding Officer for Grayson County’s Salvation Army, Tex Ellis.

Ellis says they were called down to Dallas Wednesday evening to be on standby for evacuees.

“We show up on the scene obviously serving first responders and those that weren’t able to leave as soon as it’s safe, but then you usually have a lot of people that chose to leave the area that are also in need of food and service as well,” said Ellis.

Their feeding truck is one of 25 in the state, and one of three in Dallas. Each truck can serve 1,500 meals a day.

“We have our disaster volunteers on standby to go down and help as soon as they give us the call as well as going down to the coast as need be because they’ll be down there usually for several months after a storm like that,” said Ellis.

When they aren’t deployed out of state, they respond to local fires, floods and accidents.

“We also have to make sure we have enough people that stay local to handle anything that may happen here as well,” said Ellis.

The last time they sent aide was for Hurricane Harvey three years ago.

“We always respond, the level of response is based on how big the situation is,” said Ellis.

Ellis says they also are prepared for evacuees to make their way to Texoma.

“It may very well be we have people here in our local community that show up in two or three days from now needing some help because they can’t go back home yet,” said Ellis.

They need the community’s help.

“I can tell you right now we need bottled water desperately just for our daily operations as far as our shelter we have here and our food pantry. Bottled water is gonna be a need for the big response down on the coast as well,” said Ellis.

Bottled water can be brought to the Salvation Army at 5700 Texoma Parkway or to the Family Store at 432 W. Houston. The best way you can help them bring relief to those in need right now, is to donate to their relief fund found on their website.

