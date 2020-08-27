Advertisement

Healdton Bulldogs

By David Reed
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HEALDTON, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Healdton Bulldogs are coming off a 2-8 season and a coaching change.

This is a program that has shown great potential in the past, but it’s been awhile. The Bulldogs have a new head coach in Taner Richardson, a former player at rival Ringling, and they Bulldogs have a new outlook.

“They’ve had a rough couple of years,” Richardson said. “They’ve had some numbers issues the last few years. It has given them a little added motivation. They come into this year, especially the seniors, they want to go out on a good note. We’re off to a good start and I think they have a really good opportunity to do that.”

The Bulldogs have been on the wrong side of the numbers game in recent years. A small roster and injuries have taken their toll. This program could be considered a sleeping giant and this group plans to be the one to turn things around.

“That’s the goal,” Richardson said. “We are going to try to get back to where they were in the past and hopefully a little bit farther. We are going to come out here and get better every day and see where we can get.”

