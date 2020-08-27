Advertisement

Heat Advisory for Friday

Texoma is going to BAKE...be safe in the heat!
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT
A band of scattered thunderstorms associated with the fringes of the Tropical Storm “Laura” dumped heavy rain along the I-35 corridor Thursday afternoon, some places around Ardmore and Turner Falls getting about two inches, but many other areas remained dry. We should be rain-free overnight.

Heat Advisories are posted for Friday afternoon and through sunset Friday evening as the tropical moisture, southwesterly winds and sinking air around the departing storm push highs to 100 or better in most of Texoma.  Heat Index readings as high as 110 degrees are possible. Stay hydrated and take breaks – this is well above average for the end of August.

There will be a chance of showers or thunderstorms over northern Texoma Sat-Sun at just 20 percent while it should be dry elsewhere. A stronger upper level system and cold front boost rain chances early next week for the entire area.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

