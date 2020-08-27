Advertisement

La. parish votes to keep Confederate statue; Laura topples it

A statue of a Confederate soldier in front of a courthouse in Lake Charles, La., lies on the ground Thursday Aug. 27, 2020 after being toppled when Hurricane Laura ripped through the area. Earlier this month parish officials voted to keep the statue, called the South’s Defenders Monument, in its place.
A statue of a Confederate soldier in front of a courthouse in Lake Charles, La., lies on the ground Thursday Aug. 27, 2020 after being toppled when Hurricane Laura ripped through the area. Earlier this month parish officials voted to keep the statue, called the South’s Defenders Monument, in its place.(AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Hurricane Laura has toppled a Confederate monument in Louisiana just days after officials voted against moving it.

The South’s Defenders Monument formerly stood in front of the Calcasieu Parish courthouse. On Thursday morning it could be seen lying on its side, with broken tree branches strewn on the grass around it.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury voted earlier this month not to move the statue after a sometimes heated debate.

Officials in New Orleans and in other states have decided to remove Confederate statues from places of honor over the past few months amid nationwide protests against racial inequality and police brutality.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Laura thrashes Louisiana, nearby states face tornado threats

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
One of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. pounded the Gulf Coast with wind and rain Thursday as Laura roared ashore in Louisiana near the Texas border, unleashing a fearsome wall of seawater and killing at least two people.

National Politics

Trump to blast Biden as ‘extreme’ in convention speech

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Aides said Trump would also make clear that he plans to unite a country that has increasingly shown fractures in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide protests over police brutality and racial injustice.

National

A 2nd day of NBA playoff games halted over racial injustice

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
While players and teams from baseball, the WNBA, MLS and tennis sat out their competitions Wednesday night, NBA players and coaches met for nearly three hours in a Disney hotel to determine next steps, including whether the season should continue.

News

Ardmore Animal Shelter reduces adoption fee for Clear the Shelter event

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
Ardmore Animal Care Shelter participates in Clear the Shelters event

National

Hurricane Laura derails a train in Grand Lake, La.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Hurricane Laura derails a train from a mile-long track in Grand Lake, La.

Latest News

News

Ardmore Animal Care Shelter participates in Clear the Shelters event

Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday the Ardmore Animal Shelter will be sending animals home for 5 dollars as part of the “Clear the Shelters” event.

Coronavirus

Texas coronavirus cases fall, along with testing numbers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of new cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continued to fall Thursday in Texas, while the number of tests administered to detect the virus remained well below peak levels.

National

Damage from Hurricane Laura's landfall in Lake Charles, La.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Footage shows damage and flooding in Lake Charles, Louisiana, from Hurricane Laura.

News

Grayson County Salvation Army sends aide in Hurricane Laura relief

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Tabar
Local organizations are stepping up to provide aide for those affected by Hurricane Laura like the Salvation Army of Grayson County.

National

Ill. teen charged in Kenosha shooting that killed 2, hurt 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The mood of marchers during Wednesday night’s protests in the southeastern Wisconsin city between Milwaukee and Chicago was more somber following the chaos of the previous night.

National

Damage from Hurricane Laura's landfall in Holly Beach, La.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Helicopter video shows extensive damage in Holly Beach, La., after Hurricane Laura made landfall.