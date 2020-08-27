Local man attempts to stop Kenosha gunman

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - A local man had a close call in Wisconsin Tuesday night, where police said a 17 year old shot two people dead in a Black Lives matter protest.

Following the shooting of Jacob Blake by police, protestors took to the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin to demonstrate, when they were met with gunfire.

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17 year old gunman was part of an armed brigade who claimed they were trying to help police.

Rittenhouse was approached by a protestor, with his hands in the air.

That man, was 26-year-old Alberto Vasquez-Speed Junior, who’s originally from Bonham.

The Fannin County man now lives in Kenosha with his two children.

”I’m the one yelling, I’m unarmed I’m unarmed. And you see him clearly point the gun at another person.” Vasquez-Speed said.

Videos show Vasquez-Speed approach Rittenhouse.

”There’s multiple chances that someone could have shot that kid as he’s running, and probably had the chance, and didn’t take that chance. Because that’s the whole purpose. Nobody wanted anyone killed there.” Vasquez-Speed said.

Vasquez-Speed said Rittenhosue opened fire, killing his friend Anthony Huber.

”Him being there period scares me. No matter what his nationality is.” said Vasquez-Speed’s mother Patricia.

Patricia lives in Fannin County, and said she’s worried for her son and grandchildren’s lives- not only at protests, but when they encounter police as well.

”I think they shoot first, and ask questions later. That’s my honest opinion. I watched the video of that man, they didn’t have to shoot him in the back. I think it’s gone too far.” Speed said.

”I mean that kid shouldn’t have even been there. He was 17 carrying an AR-15 or AK, whatever it was.” said Vasquez-Speed.

Rittenhouse made it back to his home in Illinois after the shooting Tuesday night.

He has since been arrested.

