Oklahoma Blood Institute opens donor center in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute opened its doors in Ardmore after two years of building and 20 years of planning.

OBI Executive Director Susan Crews said she’s happy with how the center turned out.

“It’s gorgeous isn’t it,” Crews said. “It’s finally come to the reality of having a building.”

And it wasn’t just the staff who was excited about the new facility.

“We had donors waiting on us standing outside as soon as we opened,” Crews said.

“It’s nice, bright, shiny and new,” donor Tina Saner said.

Saner has been donating blood for five years now as a way to give back to the community.

“It’s just one way I can give back to the community,” Saner said.

She says if you’re on the fence about donating, now is the time to give it a try.

“There’s always a need for blood products,” Saner said. “And obviously with the virus that’s been going around, there’s probably fewer donors. I imagine they’re gonna appreciate every donor they can get to come to the donor center.”

Crews said she’s right. While COVID-19 hasn’t changed the collection method much, there are some changes.

“When you come in you have to wear a face mask,” Crews said. “We do check your temperature before you enter the building and then you just go through the normal donation process.”

COVID-19 has also changed why convalescent plasma is needed.

“It’s an extra way that donors can come in that have recovered from the virus and help their fellow citizens,” Crews said.

Crews said the center is also ready to send blood to Texas centers to help with Hurricane Laura.

“A lot of those times when those things happen, blood centers have to close down because they can’t get to the locations to donate blood, or donors can’t get to them to donate blood,” Crews said. “So we’re standing by to help whenever we can.”

The new donation center is located on Merrick Drive in Ardmore.

