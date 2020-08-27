Advertisement

Oklahoma Blood Institute opens donor center in Ardmore

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute opened its doors in Ardmore after two years of building and 20 years of planning.

OBI Executive Director Susan Crews said she’s happy with how the center turned out.

“It’s gorgeous isn’t it,” Crews said. “It’s finally come to the reality of having a building.”

And it wasn’t just the staff who was excited about the new facility.

“We had donors waiting on us standing outside as soon as we opened,” Crews said.

“It’s nice, bright, shiny and new,” donor Tina Saner said.

Saner has been donating blood for five years now as a way to give back to the community.

“It’s just one way I can give back to the community,” Saner said.

She says if you’re on the fence about donating, now is the time to give it a try.

“There’s always a need for blood products,” Saner said. “And obviously with the virus that’s been going around, there’s probably fewer donors. I imagine they’re gonna appreciate every donor they can get to come to the donor center.”

Crews said she’s right. While COVID-19 hasn’t changed the collection method much, there are some changes.

“When you come in you have to wear a face mask,” Crews said. “We do check your temperature before you enter the building and then you just go through the normal donation process.”

COVID-19 has also changed why convalescent plasma is needed.

“It’s an extra way that donors can come in that have recovered from the virus and help their fellow citizens,” Crews said.

Crews said the center is also ready to send blood to Texas centers to help with Hurricane Laura.

“A lot of those times when those things happen, blood centers have to close down because they can’t get to the locations to donate blood, or donors can’t get to them to donate blood,” Crews said. “So we’re standing by to help whenever we can.”

The new donation center is located on Merrick Drive in Ardmore.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sherman police identify victim in fatal crash as Laura evacuee

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By KXII Staff
Sherman police have identified the man killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon as a Hurricane Laura evacuee.

Oklahoma

Democrats criticize Oklahoma governor, call for task force

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By SEAN MURPHY
Oklahoma House Democrats criticized Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday for failing to implement the recommendations of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and called for the creation of a state-level bipartisan task force.

News

3 Gainesville ISD students positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kris Crawford
The Gainesville Independent School District says three students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Crime

Sherman man sentenced to 50 years for child sex abuse

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kris Crawford
A Sherman man will spend at least 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a child.

Latest News

News

Fannin Co. sees spike in COVID-19 cases from local prison

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Michael Rogers
There are 178 active cases of COVID-19 at a Fannin Co. jail, health official warns there's no true threat to the public

News

Texoma man attempted to stop Kenosha gunman

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Nina Quatrino
A local man had a close call in Wisconsin Tuesday night, where police said a 17 year old shot two people dead in a Black Lives matter protest.

News

Trooper shares story of arresting man who abducted Kingston teenager

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Joe Valdez
An Oklahoma state trooper shares his side from the multiple agency arrest of a man who abducted a teenage Kingston girl.

Regional

Body found hanging from a tree was missing Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow and Rosemond Crown
Fort Hood officials confirmed late Wednesday afternoon that a body found hanging from a tree in a wooded area near a popular local park was that of a missing soldier.

Coronavirus

What we know about the 6,740 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
As of 11 a.m. Thursday, there have been 6,740 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma, resulting in 113 deaths, with 5,618 recovered patients. There are currently 973 people infected across Texoma.

News

Tishomingo baby waits for new liver

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Emily Tabar
A Tishomingo baby born with a rare liver disease is on the waiting list for transplant. Her family asks for help from the community.