Advertisement

Oklahoma Highway Trooper shares his story of arresting man who abducted Kingston teenager

An Oklahoma state trooper shares his story from the multiple agency arrest of a man who abducted a teenage Kingston girl.
An Oklahoma state trooper shares his story from the multiple agency arrest of a man who abducted a teenage Kingston girl.(KXII)
By Joe Valdez
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Trooper Walter Jack said he pulled over 32-year-old Daniel Ulmet on I-35 on Aug. 19 who was en-route to his home in Norman with a 15-year-old girl inside of his car.

Trooper Jack said he was nearby at the OHP headquarters in Ardmore when a call came in from the girl’s step-father who eventually caught up to Ulmet.

“I observed one person in the vehicle and then a second subject, a female subject sat up as though they were trying to conceal her,” said Jack.

Ulmet told Jack he was in a relationship with the teen and has been messaging back and forth for a year, and he even handed over his phone to prove it.

“They were not conversations that you would expect a 15-year-old to disclose to an older man that she has never met,” said Jack

And after further inspection, Jack found a collection of photos of underage children. Ultment’s home in Norman was also searched and police found more files on his computer of underage kids

Ulmet is charged with possession of juvenile pornography and sits behind bars in the Carter County Jail with a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fannin Co. spike in cases coming from local jail

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Rogers
There are 178 active cases of COVID-19 at a Fannin Co. jail, health official warns there's no true threat to the public

News

Fannin Co. case spike coming from prison

Updated: 4 hours ago
Fannin Co. saw a spike of 170 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours but one city official says because of where the spike was there's no true threat to the public.

News

Local man attempts to stop Kenosha gunman

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nina Quatrino
A local man had a close call in Wisconsin Tuesday night, where police said a 17 year old shot two people dead in a Black Lives matter protest.

Regional

Body found hanging from a tree was missing Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow and Rosemond Crown
Fort Hood officials confirmed late Wednesday afternoon that a body found hanging from a tree in a wooded area near a popular local park was that of a missing soldier.

Latest News

Coronavirus

What we know about the 6,699 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
As of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, there have been 6,699 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma, resulting in 113 deaths, with 5,568 recovered patients. There are currently 982 people infected across Texoma.

News

Tishomingo baby waits for new liver

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Emily Tabar
A Tishomingo baby born with a rare liver disease is on the waiting list for transplant. Her family asks for help from the community.

News

Texoma physician gives tips on sending kids back to school safely during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
Dozens of schools across Texoma have reported COVID-19 cases so far, and some even have had shut down. Trusted ER president Dr. Harvey Castro provides tips for parents to keep their child safe when sending them back to school.

Accidents

Driver killed after car hydroplanes, hits bridge on Sherman highway

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Sherman police say one person is dead after their minivan hydroplaned on a highway Wednesday afternoon.

Coronavirus

Grayson County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 13 new cases

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
The Grayson County Health Department reported two additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 21.

Accidents

2 killed in Pontotoc County crash

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Two people are dead after a crash near Ada Wednesday morning.