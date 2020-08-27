Oklahoma Highway Trooper shares his story of arresting man who abducted Kingston teenager

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Trooper Walter Jack said he pulled over 32-year-old Daniel Ulmet on I-35 on Aug. 19 who was en-route to his home in Norman with a 15-year-old girl inside of his car.

Trooper Jack said he was nearby at the OHP headquarters in Ardmore when a call came in from the girl’s step-father who eventually caught up to Ulmet.

“I observed one person in the vehicle and then a second subject, a female subject sat up as though they were trying to conceal her,” said Jack.

Ulmet told Jack he was in a relationship with the teen and has been messaging back and forth for a year, and he even handed over his phone to prove it.

“They were not conversations that you would expect a 15-year-old to disclose to an older man that she has never met,” said Jack

And after further inspection, Jack found a collection of photos of underage children. Ultment’s home in Norman was also searched and police found more files on his computer of underage kids

Ulmet is charged with possession of juvenile pornography and sits behind bars in the Carter County Jail with a $250,000 bond.

