Sherman man sentenced to 50 years for child sex abuse

The Grayson County District Attorney’s Office says Randy Hayes, 40, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child back in June. He was sentenced on Thursday to 50 years in prison.
By Kris Crawford
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man will spend at least 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a child.

The Grayson County District Attorney’s Office says Randy Hayes, 40, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child back in June. He was sentenced on Thursday to 50 years in prison.

Hayes is required to serve a minimum of 25 years before he can be eligible for parole and will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Cooke County deputies arrested Hayes in April 2019 after they were called about a suspicious car. Deputies found Hayes inside with a 12-year-old girl.

After getting a search warrant, the sheriff’s office searched Hayes’ phone and found several thousand images and videos of child porn.

The girl told investigators Hayes had sexually assaulted her multiple times and gave her drugs.

Prosecutors said Hayes had been imprisoned twice while living in Germany.

“Our office has been working on this case for over a year and a half. It is very rewarding to know that justice has now been served for this victim and she can move on with her life and continue healing. Mr. Hayes will have to wait until the year 2044 to request his first chance at parole,” District Attorney Brett Smith said.

