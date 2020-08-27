Sherman police identify victim in fatal crash as Laura evacuee

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman police have identified the man killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon as a Hurricane Laura evacuee.

Sgt. Brett Mullen says the man killed in the crash was Paul Lawson Fetzer, 83, of Lake Charles, La. The woman in the car with him was his 80-year-old wife.

The two were driving to an unknown destination to escape the hurricane.

Mullen said Fetzer and his wife were driving west on U.S. Highway 82 near State Highway 289 in heavy rains when their minivan hydroplaned, crashing into the bridge pillars.

Fetzer was taken to a local hospital where he later died. His wife was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

