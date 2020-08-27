Advertisement

TMC Medical Minutes-Lupus

(KXII)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

TMC Medical Minutes

TMC Medical Minutes-Lupus

Updated: 2 hours ago
TMC Medical Minutes-Lupus

TMC Medical Minutes

TMC Medical Minutes-PAD Awareness

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:19 AM CDT
TMC Medical Minutes-PAD Awareness

TMC Medical Minutes

TMC Medical Minutes-Gall Bladder Removal

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT
TMC Medical Minutes-Gall Bladder Removal

TMC Medical Minutes

TMC Medical Minutes-Gall Bladder Removal

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT
TMC Medical Minutes-Gall Bladder Removal

Latest News

Coronavirus

Report: Data shows Oklahoma face mask mandates are working

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Face mask mandates adopted in some Oklahoma communities to reduce the spread of COVID-19 seem to be working, according to a newspaper report.

TMC Medical Minutes

TMC Medical Minutes-Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:02 AM CDT
TMC Medical Minutes-Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

TMC Medical Minutes

TMC Medical Minutes-Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:35 AM CDT
TMC Medical Minutes-Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

TMC Medical Minutes

TMC Medical Minutes-Hip Replacement

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:02 AM CDT
TMC Medical Minutes-Hip Replacement

TMC Medical Minutes

TMC Medical Minutes-Hip Replacement

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:40 AM CDT
TMC Medical Minutes-Hip Replacement

TMC Medical Minutes

TMC Medical Minutes-Small Renal Masses

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT
TMC Medical Minutes-Small Renal Masses