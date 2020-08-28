Advertisement

1-year-old becomes Georgia’s youngest COVID-19 victim

In this Aug. 8, 2020, photo face masks hang from an IV pole at a hospital in Portland, Ore.
In this Aug. 8, 2020, photo face masks hang from an IV pole at a hospital in Portland, Ore.(Jenny Kane | AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - A 1-year-old boy is now Georgia’s youngest victim to die from COVID-19.

The state Department of Public Health included the suburban Atlanta boy in a table of deaths released Friday.

The department says the boy had a chronic underlying condition that may have contributed to his death, but released no further information.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Officer says it can’t release further information until the boy’s death certificate is completed.

He’s one of 5,471 people to die in Georgia so far from the respiratory illness. Deaths from Georgia’s summer spike remain elevated, having averaged 68 over the seven days ending Friday.

The boy displaces a 7-year-old Chatham County boy as the state’s youngest victim of the respiratory illness. A preliminary count by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found only 29 deaths involving coronavirus among children younger than five nationwide.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Online post warns of potential threat at Gainesville Confederate statue protest

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Meredith McCown
A social media post claims Antifa is threatening to destroy the Cooke County Courthouse and community. This comes as another protest is planned for this weekend, calling for the removal of a Confederate statue.

Education

Fall classes begin at Austin College

Updated: 1 hour ago
Students were back on campus Tuesday at Austin College today for the first day of classes.

National

Ronnie Long, N.C. man who spent 44 years in prison, set free after rape conviction vacated

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Ronnie Long’s conviction was vacated on Thursday and he was released from the Albemarle Correctional Institution shortly after 5 p.m.

National

Ecuador couple certified as oldest married pair, nearly 215 years between them

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
There are longer marriages, but at the moment no other between people so old, according to Guinness World Records — just short of a combined 215 years.

Latest News

National

Teen charged in Kenosha killings stalls return to Wisconsin; Jacob Blake no longer in restraints

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge postponed a decision Friday on whether a 17-year-old should be returned to Wisconsin to face charges in the killing of two people on the streets of Kenosha during unrest following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

Oklahoma

Survey shows third of Oklahoma schools don’t require masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Despite warnings from state and federal health officials, a recent survey shows more than one-third of Oklahoma’s public school districts don’t require staff and students to wear masks.

National

Laura victims may go weeks without power; deaths climb to 14

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The remnants of Hurricane Laura unleashed heavy rain and twisters hundreds of miles inland from a path of death and mangled buildings along the Gulf Coast, and forecasters warn of new dangers as the tropical weather blows toward the Eastern Seaboard this weekend.

National

College towns growing alarmed over outbreaks among students

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. has recorded over 180,000 deaths from the coronavirus and 5.9 million confirmed infections.

National

Jacob Blake's family joins March on Washington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
People rallied at the Lincoln Memorial again Friday, 57 years after the March of Washington, calling for racial justice.

National

Trump pardons Alice Johnson, who praised him in RNC speech

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Alice Marie Johnson had spent more than two decades serving life without parole for a nonviolent drug offense.