Advertisement

Ardmore Animal Shelter reduces adoption fee for Clear the Shelter event

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - On Saturday, the Ardmore Animal Shelter will be lowering adoption fees to $5 as part of the “Clear the Shelters” event.

The Ardmore Animal Care Shelter has 40 dogs and 20 cats right now. Executive director Kasey Renteria says the shelter usually has around 200.

“We are already pretty low so were hoping we can clear it again this year,” Renteria said.

Renteria says Ardmore’s shelter is more populated than others because, as an open admission shelter, they take in any animal brought in.

“There’s a lot of reasons that animals end up here, but it’s usually not their own fault,” Renteria said.

To combat the extra paws, the shelter uses foster homes.

“The problem with the cats is usually the litter of kittens,” Renteria said. “A lot of those come in without mothers, but we’ve been able to foster most of those. Usually its ’foster fails’ and they end up adopting them. It’s great to have two kittens cause they keep each other entertained and its entertaining for you.”

Renteria says since the pandemic, they’ve seen an increase in adoptions.

“Part is due to people realizing, ’Oh gosh, home life is not that bad.’ People are spending more time together, why not add to it.”

She says there are plenty of reasons to add a pet.

“Pets are fun they re always gonna be there for you,” Renteria said. “They make you feel better, they’re good for you emotionally, physically, you name it. There’s no reason not to have a pet as part of your family”

But she warns against impulse buying.

“It’s not a Black Friday special,” Renteria said. “It’s not a pair of shoes. It’s an actual animal, it has feelings, it has a soul. It wants to be part of your family forever, not just for a week, so always think it through because it’s going to be a long term commitment.”

The shelter opens at 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The adoption fee covers spaying or neutering, deworming, and some vaccinations.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ardmore Animal Care Shelter participates in Clear the Shelters event

Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday the Ardmore Animal Shelter will be sending animals home for 5 dollars as part of the “Clear the Shelters” event.

Coronavirus

Texas coronavirus cases fall, along with testing numbers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of new cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continued to fall Thursday in Texas, while the number of tests administered to detect the virus remained well below peak levels.

News

Grayson County Salvation Army sends aide in Hurricane Laura relief

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Tabar
Local organizations are stepping up to provide aide for those affected by Hurricane Laura like the Salvation Army of Grayson County.

News

Collin County man, Denison pastor arrested for child porn

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
A second man has now been arrested in connection to the discovery of child porn that has a Denison pastor under federal indictment.

Latest News

News

Sherman police identify victim in fatal crash as Laura evacuee

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Sherman police have identified the man killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon as a Hurricane Laura evacuee.

News

Oklahoma Blood Institute opens donor center in Ardmore

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
Tuesday the Oklahoma Blood Institute in Ardmore opened on Merrick drive.

Oklahoma

Democrats criticize Oklahoma governor, call for task force

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By SEAN MURPHY
Oklahoma House Democrats criticized Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday for failing to implement the recommendations of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and called for the creation of a state-level bipartisan task force.

News

3 Gainesville ISD students positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kris Crawford
The Gainesville Independent School District says three students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Crime

Sherman man sentenced to 50 years for child sex abuse

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kris Crawford
A Sherman man will spend at least 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a child.

News

Oklahoma Blood Institute opens Ardmore location

Updated: 9 hours ago
After 20 years of waiting and planning, the Oklahoma Blood Institute opens an Ardmore location