Ardmore Animal Shelter reduces adoption fee for Clear the Shelter event

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - On Saturday, the Ardmore Animal Shelter will be lowering adoption fees to $5 as part of the “Clear the Shelters” event.

The Ardmore Animal Care Shelter has 40 dogs and 20 cats right now. Executive director Kasey Renteria says the shelter usually has around 200.

“We are already pretty low so were hoping we can clear it again this year,” Renteria said.

Renteria says Ardmore’s shelter is more populated than others because, as an open admission shelter, they take in any animal brought in.

“There’s a lot of reasons that animals end up here, but it’s usually not their own fault,” Renteria said.

To combat the extra paws, the shelter uses foster homes.

“The problem with the cats is usually the litter of kittens,” Renteria said. “A lot of those come in without mothers, but we’ve been able to foster most of those. Usually its ’foster fails’ and they end up adopting them. It’s great to have two kittens cause they keep each other entertained and its entertaining for you.”

Renteria says since the pandemic, they’ve seen an increase in adoptions.

“Part is due to people realizing, ’Oh gosh, home life is not that bad.’ People are spending more time together, why not add to it.”

She says there are plenty of reasons to add a pet.

“Pets are fun they re always gonna be there for you,” Renteria said. “They make you feel better, they’re good for you emotionally, physically, you name it. There’s no reason not to have a pet as part of your family”

But she warns against impulse buying.

“It’s not a Black Friday special,” Renteria said. “It’s not a pair of shoes. It’s an actual animal, it has feelings, it has a soul. It wants to be part of your family forever, not just for a week, so always think it through because it’s going to be a long term commitment.”

The shelter opens at 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The adoption fee covers spaying or neutering, deworming, and some vaccinations.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.