ATOKA, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Atoka Wampus Cats made great strides last season, winning seven more games than they did in 2018.

After going 0-10, the Wampus Cats rallied with a 7-3 season, and a trip to the playoffs. It was quite a turnaround, a 7 game swing. With several players coming back, this team could make another big jump.

“Being able to have that experience and know that they can do it is key for them,” head coach Jacob Cupp said. “I think that is going to help us out in the long run.”

With a turnaround like that, attitudes have changed. The way other teams view Atoka has changed. This group knows how to win. They won state in baseball just over a year ago. Now, making a run in football is definitely on the table.

“We have a lot of guys coming back,” Cupp said. “Our senior class has started since sophomores, most of them. We have great underclassmen. We’re pretty well rounded in that aspect. We have some pretty good players, we just need to take care of business.”

