Fall classes begin at Austin College

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Students were back on campus Tuesday at Austin College today for the first day of classes.

Masks are required on campus, students must complete daily health checks through an app, and certain doors are used to enter buildings to maintain social distancing.

Students have a mix of online and in-person classes, depending on the professor.

Many students say they’re happy to be back on campus.

”It’s nice I’m glad to be back I actually chose to come back because in-person classes to me are very important,” Austin College junior Jacob Moreno said.

Class capacities were also cut to allow for social distancing.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.