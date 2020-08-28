Advertisement

Fall classes begin at Austin College

Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Students were back on campus Tuesday at Austin College today for the first day of classes.

Masks are required on campus, students must complete daily health checks through an app, and certain doors are used to enter buildings to maintain social distancing.

Students have a mix of online and in-person classes, depending on the professor.

Many students say they’re happy to be back on campus.

”It’s nice I’m glad to be back I actually chose to come back because in-person classes to me are very important,” Austin College junior Jacob Moreno said.

Class capacities were also cut to allow for social distancing.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Online post warns of potential threat at Gainesville Confederate statue protest

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Meredith McCown
A social media post claims Antifa is threatening to destroy the Cooke County Courthouse and community. This comes as another protest is planned for this weekend, calling for the removal of a Confederate statue.

Oklahoma

Survey shows third of Oklahoma schools don’t require masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Despite warnings from state and federal health officials, a recent survey shows more than one-third of Oklahoma’s public school districts don’t require staff and students to wear masks.

Breaking

Sherman police investigate murder at apartment complex

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Nina Quatrino
Sherman police responded to a 9-1-1 call of shots fired at the Country Village Apartments at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

National

U.S. Marshals Service, Georgia authorities rescue 39 children

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A joint operation with the U.S. Marshal’s Missing Child Unit in Atlanta and Macon led to the rescue of 26 children and officials successfully locating 13 others.

Latest News

News

Ardmore Animal Shelter reduces adoption fee for Clear the Shelter event

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
Ardmore Animal Care Shelter participates in Clear the Shelters event

News

Ardmore Animal Care Shelter participates in Clear the Shelters event

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
On Saturday the Ardmore Animal Shelter will be sending animals home for 5 dollars as part of the “Clear the Shelters” event.

Coronavirus

Texas coronavirus cases fall, along with testing numbers

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The number of new cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continued to fall Thursday in Texas, while the number of tests administered to detect the virus remained well below peak levels.

News

Grayson County Salvation Army sends aide in Hurricane Laura relief

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
|
By Emily Tabar
Local organizations are stepping up to provide aide for those affected by Hurricane Laura like the Salvation Army of Grayson County.

News

Collin County man, Denison pastor arrested for child porn

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT
|
By Braylee McCoy
A second man has now been arrested in connection to the discovery of child porn that has a Denison pastor under federal indictment.

News

Sherman police identify victim in fatal crash as Laura evacuee

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Sherman police have identified the man killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon as a Hurricane Laura evacuee.