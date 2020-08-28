Gunter travels to Van Alstyne for opening night

The Gunter Tigers will travel to Van Alstyne to take on the Panthers on the opening night of high school football.

“Even through the quarantine, and the summer, we have been working toward this first ballgame,” Gunter head coach Jake Fieszel said. “To have the opportunity to go and compete on Friday is exciting. I know that our community and the Van Alstyne community are going to be excited to see the kids play.”

“Every year the first game is really exciting,” Van Alstyne head coach Mikeal Miller said. “Just to know what everyone went through and these kids have been through we don’t take anything for granted. Every practice we count as a blessing, our scrimmage that we were able to get in. I tell them every game we get from here on out is a blessing, so we’re really excited about it.”

