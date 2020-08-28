Heat Advisories extended through Saturday

A clear and very warm night is at hand in our forecast, some locations on the Texas side of the river may not get below 80, mid to upper 70s elsewhere. We’ll have a light southerly wind. Heat Advisories continue Saturday, temperatures and Heat Index readings will be similar to today with most spots reaching 100 degrees, Heat Indexes of 110 - plus will be common amid blazing sunshine. Remember, the Heat Index is for in the shade – add about 20 degrees when you are in the sun.

A slow-moving cold front stalls to our north Saturday night and that plus series of weak upper waves may kick off some showers/thunderstorms Saturday evening into Sunday. The odds are highest in the northern sector of Texoma.

A much more robust cold front arrives Tuesday, it kicks off some heavy rainfall followed by some truly fine “early fall” type weather with sunny skies and pleasant outdoor conditions later next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12