Advertisement

Heat Advisories extended through Saturday

A few storms possible Sat. night-Sunday
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A clear and very warm night is at hand in our forecast, some locations on the Texas side of the river may not get below 80, mid to upper 70s elsewhere. We’ll have a light southerly wind. Heat Advisories continue Saturday, temperatures and Heat Index readings will be similar to today with most spots reaching 100 degrees, Heat Indexes of 110 - plus will be common amid blazing sunshine. Remember, the Heat Index is for in the shade – add about 20 degrees when you are in the sun.

A slow-moving cold front stalls to our north Saturday night and that plus series of weak upper waves may kick off some showers/thunderstorms Saturday evening into Sunday. The odds are highest in the northern sector of Texoma.

A much more robust cold front arrives Tuesday, it kicks off some heavy rainfall followed by some truly fine “early fall” type weather with sunny skies and pleasant outdoor conditions later next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

Latest News

National

Central Florida preps for hurricane

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT
|
Central Florida preps for hurricane amid coronavirus pandemic.

News

Storms leave trail of damage, thousands without power across Texoma

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:15 AM CDT
Severe storms Thursday night left a trail of damage and thousands in the dark without power across Texoma.

Forecast

Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast

Forecast

Your Friday & 7-Day Forecast ...

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:03 PM CDT
Your Friday & 7-Day Forecast ...

Latest News

Forecast

Overnight Weather: July 9, 2020

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT

Forecast

Your Wednesday & 7-Day Forecast

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT

Forecast

Your Overnight & 7 Day Forecast ...

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT
Your Overnight & 7 Day Forecast ...

Forecast

Your Holiday Weekend Forecast ...

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT
Your Holiday Weekend Forecast ...

Forecast

Your Thursday & 4th of J forecast

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT
Your Thursday & 4th of J Forecast !

Forecast

Your Overnight & Holiday Week Forecast ...

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT
Tuesday. Dangerous Heat to work long hours outdoors !