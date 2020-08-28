Advertisement

Online post warns of potential threat at Gainesville Confederate statue protest

By Meredith McCown
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A social media post claims Antifa is threatening to destroy the Cooke County Courthouse and community.

This comes as another protest is planned for this weekend, calling for the removal of a Confederate statue.

Last week, County Commissioners voted to keep it, but a local group isn’t backing down on their fight.

Protesters who want this Confederate monument removed will gather at the courthouse on Sunday, but organizers said they’ve received violent threats.

While they believe it’s to incite fear, they say they’re still worried for their safety.

“We’ve been intimidated from moment one and we will not be silenced,” said PRO Gainesville Founder Torrey Henderson.

All summer, the group PRO Gainesville has held protests calling for the removal of the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument on the grounds of the County Courthouse.

Henderson said online threats are nothing new, but the most recent one stood out.

“Saying that Antifa and BLM were coming to burn down the courthouse and they were gearing up to fight this,” Henderson said.

A social media post that appears to be from an account called American Contingency on Instagram is circulating the Internet.

It warns people who live in Gainesville to “prepare your homes and yourselves to defend yourself against any potential threats.”

“We don’t have any facts to support whether it’s credible or whether it’s not credible,” said Gainesville Police Capt. Chris Garner.

Garner said they’re constantly assessing risks, and at protests so far, there hasn’t been any violence.

Police officers, deputies and DPS troopers will be at this weekend’s protest.

“We’re going to do to the best of our ability protect everybody that’s there around the courthouse and in this community. Period,” Garner said.

Henderson wants people to know they’ve been peaceful the whole time and plan to keep it that way.

“We don’t plan on going anywhere. We do not plan on being silenced in Gainesville, Texas,” Henderson said.

The protest is planned for 6 p.m. Sunday.

