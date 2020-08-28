Advertisement

Ringling Blue Devils

By David Reed
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RINGLING, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Ringling Blue Devils know what it’s like to win big.

Just last season they brought home the gold ball for the fifth time in school history. Phil Koons was just in his second year as the head coach, and now, in year three, the Blue Devils will look to make a run at it again.

“Want to get in the playoffs again and we want to make a run,” Koons said. “Two years ago it was one and done, last year we went all the way. We are not resting on our laurels. We are not showing our rings off every day. You have to put that behind you, everybody is out to get you now.”

Ringling will have to reshuffle their roster, losing some key players off the title team. Several players are back and the Blue Devils have good young talent ready to fill those spots. Ringling is still fueled by what happened two years ago, when they went 10-0 and lost in the first round. This team does not put much stock into what’s “expected” to happen.

“We were underdogs in every playoff game,” Koons said. “Two years ago, we were one and done. 10-1 was such a disappointment. We don’t want that feeling again. These kids are really working hard, we only have four seniors, but they are great leaders. We are hoping to go deep in the playoffs and you never know.”

