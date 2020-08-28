Advertisement

Sherman police investigate murder at apartment complex

Sherman police responded to a 9-1-1 call of shots fired at the Country Village Apartments at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.
By Nina Quatrino
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 1:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman police responded to a 9-1-1 call of shots fired, at the Country Village Apartments at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Police say when they arrived, they found the suspect 30-year-old Lindsley Cravens II on scene, and the victim’s body inside an apartment home, in building 17.

Sgt. Brett Mullen said the two were not related, and that Cravens did not live at the Country Village Apartment complex.

Mullen said the victim, 58-year-old Stephen Obar, was Cravens’ mother’s boyfriend.

Mullen said the two got into a verbal argument inside the apartment, which led to Cravens pulling out a gun, before he fatally shot Obar.

Cravens was arrested for murder, and taken to the Grayson County Jail.

