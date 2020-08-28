Advertisement

Whitesboro opens at home against Bells

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Whitesboro Bearcats will play their season opener at home against the Bells Panthers.

“We’re excited about having the opportunity to play a really good football team,” Whitesboro head coach Cody Fagan said. “Coach West does a phenomenal job with those guys over there. They are well coached and they come off the ball hard.”

“They are really well coached and athletic,” Bells head coach Dale West said. “He says that they’re young, but they don’t look young on film. They look like a really good football team, so, it’s a big game right out of the gate.”

