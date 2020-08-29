Carter County at the center of syphilis outbreak

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Carter County Health Department announced Thursday that they are seeing an outbreak of syphilis, and they are working to stop it.

Health Department Regional Director Mendy Spohn says there has been an 800 percent increase of syphilis cases in the county over the past two years.

She says the big problem is that many of the cases are in women of childbearing age, which means they could pass it on to their babies.

“Congenital syphilis is such a horrible condition. It can result in death or really bad birth outcomes,” Spohn said.

She said the outbreak has been liked to Oklahoma City and intravenous drug usage, but Carter County is the epicenter of the outbreak.

“Carter County is seeing that huge increase, so if it’s not controlled here, we absolutely will see spread and increases in cases in surrounding counties,” Spohn said.

Spohn says, fortunately, many of the cases are in the early stages.

“That is the very best time to catch somebody, get them tested and give them the medication,” Spohn said.

The important thing to know is that syphilis is treatable, but you have to identify it first, and that can be difficult.

“Sometimes it’s thought of as a disease that really isn’t around as much,” Spohn said. “Maybe it’s a rash that we might have just thought was a dermatological rash, maybe considering some of the risk factors that someone is presenting with and recommending testing,” Spohn said.

Other symptoms could include skin lesions, swollen lymph nodes and soft tumors in bones and skin. If not treated, long term it could lead to neurosyphilis, which eats away at the brain.

The Carter County Health Department is offering free testing and treatment.

